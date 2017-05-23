Lions captain Warren Whiteley has been appointed Springbok captain for June’s three-Test series against France.

Whiteley will be the 58th Springbok captain‚ succeeding Bulls hooker Adriaan Strauss‚ who retired from international rugby in 2016.

While Whiteley’s appointment as captain does not come as a surprise considering the success of the Lions in the Super Rugby tournament in the past two seasons‚ there have been question marks over whether he is SA’s best number eight option.

Toulon-based loose forward Duane Vermeulen has often been regarded as SA’s best number eight but the complexities of playing in France have made his selection difficult.

Vermeulen‚ who was disappointing for the Springboks against Ireland in 2016‚ has also been picked and is expected to fulfil the blindside flank role.

Another surprise inclusion was that of SA’s rugby prodigal son Francois Steyn‚ who has not featured for the Springboks in more than three years.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has often battled to fill the problematic inside centre and fullback berths.

The versatile Steyn covers both positions and also offers Coetzee a goal-kicking option.

Props Ruan Dreyer and Lizo Gqoboka and backline players Lukhanyo Am and Dillyn Leyds earned surprising but well-deserved call-ups after their excellent Super Rugby seasons.

Dreyer has been a standout at the efficient Lions while Gqoboka has been one of the few players who has distinguished himself in a disappointing Bulls outfit.

Am has also done well for the Sharks while Leyds is a surprise package even though he has excelled for the Stormers.

Lions wing Courtnall Skosan has also received a deserved call-up alongside Francois Hougaard and Lions teammates Andries Coetzee and Ross Cronjé. Cheetahs wing Raymond Rhule also made the cut with Bulls centre Jan Serfontein.

Sharks hooker Mahlatse "Chilliboy" Ralepelle has also been called up‚ alongside Steven Kitshoff‚ who was Coetzee’s first choice loose head prop when he coached at the Stormers.

Surprise exclusions included Lions duo Lionel Mapoe and Ruan Combrinck‚ who shone in the Lions’ 51-14 win against the Bulls on Saturday.

They have been picked for the SA "A" squad that will face the French Barbarians in a concurrent series.

Forwards (18):

Lood de Jager‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Oupa Mohoje‚ Franco Mostert‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Lizo Gqoboka‚ Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Warren Whiteley (captain).

Backs (13):

Lukhanyo Am‚ Andries Coetzee‚ Ross Cronjé‚ Damian de Allende‚ Francois Hougaard‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Dillyn Leyds‚ Rudy Paige‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Jan Serfontein‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Frans Steyn.

