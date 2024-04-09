Stephen Mokoka will have the looming Paris Olympics at the back of his mind when he takes part in the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.
The Hollywood Athletics Club star, who will be one of the favourites on his debut in the race this weekend, is using the 56km ultra-marathon as part of his preparation for his second attempt at the Olympics marathon in August.
“This is part of preparations for the Olympic Games. We are working on the volume hills, that’s why we chose to do Two Oceans because it’s a hilly course,” Mokoka said.
“At the Olympics we are going to run loops and the elevation is about 400m, so having to run the heavy hills of Two Oceans will prepare my legs to handle the route in Paris.
“The target at the Olympics is to finish strong because the previous two Olympics there was a time where I was 18th at 10,000m and the previous one I did not finish the marathon. I am hoping this time it will be better and finish in a top position.”
Mokoka, 39, did not finish the marathon at the Covid-19-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but said he gained knowledge and valuable experience from that race.
“The lesson I learnt was don’t prepare for a summer event in cold weather — that was my biggest mistake. I am grateful I have joined Hollywood Athletics Club and with the director of elite runners [Manfred Seidler] we have agreed they will help me go abroad to train at a place where there are hills and the weather will be conducive for me to prepare after Two Oceans.”
SA’s last Olympic marathon medal was when Josia Thugwane stunned the world to win in Atlanta in 1996 and Mokoka is hoping for a podium finish.
“It is not pressure — when Mr Thugwane won the Olympics in 1996 he was training in New Mexico and in my case I was training in SA — that makes a big difference.”
Stephen Mokoka ready for Two Oceans debut
The Paris Olympics run from July 26 to August 11.
