Summer Cup Strydom’s last chance for big race glory

Opec+ meet on December 4, a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Approval by MPs would offer important support for current administration at the party’s national elective conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
The positive momentum in activity suggests that quarter three GDP may grow by 0.4%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Economic Outlook report says global growth is expected to fall from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2023
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
Happy endings in sport are few and far between, but 56-year-old jockey Piere Strydom hopes he will be the exception in Saturday’s Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein.
The former champion jockey has announced he will retire after he reaches the milestone of 5,500 winners in his career. He is just one short of that total.
A fortnight ago, Strydom probably thought he would be without a mount in the R2.5m race, but Sean Tarry has engaged him to ride his six-year-old Nebraas. Despite Mike de Kock holding the aces, the gelding has a serious each-way shout following his good run in last month’s Victory Moon Stakes.
When the draw for the Cup was made on Monday night, Nebraas drew an OK draw of barrier 12 — much better than stablemate Pyromaniac, who drew the widest berth in the 19-strong field.
Tarry is of the opinion a wide draw isn’t the kiss of death in the race. “You can overcome any draw over 2,000m at Turffontein — I have no doubt about that.”
Another runner drawn out wide is Joe Soma’s charge Red Saxon, with young Julius Mariba being set the task of overcoming barrier 17. Nevertheless, Soma is confident his runner will be competitive.
At the draw, De Kock confirmed to this writer that, in his bid to win the race for the 10th time, he had never held such a strong hand. He has the first three in the betting market — Sparkling Water, Safe Passage and Aragosta.
The Randjesfontein trainer was all smiles when ante-post favourite Sparkling Water, the mount of S’manga Khumalo, drew barrier five. Safe Passage, to be ridden by Muzi Yeni, is a little farther out at gate 10.
De Kock commented: “It always helps to have a good draw so you don’t have to rethink things, but in terms of their style of racing and the planning, I’m happy where they all drew.”
Another member of the De Kock squad is the popular performer MK’s Pride, formerly trained by Paul Peter. The son of Willow Magic drew barrier six but is rated as a long shot in the betting market.
Drawn right alongside MK’s Pride is the Argentinian-bred gelding Puerto Manzano, and he will have his supporters with Keagan De Melo in the saddle. The gelding ran sixth behind Flying Carpet last year (beaten by only two lengths) and he is a must-inclusion for punters taking quartet bets.
Johan Janse van Vuuren trains Puerto Manzano, who is one of five runners from his stable. Both De Kock and Tarry will send out four runners so three trainers are responsible for 13 of the 19 starters.
Young Philasande Mxoli will be delighted that Tarry has kept faith in him and given him the ride on Victory Moon Stakes winner Litigation. It will be a test of the youngster’s nerves, but he will hopefully rise to the big occasion.
4Racing have announced that the Pick 6 pool will start with R1m and the prediction is that this popular bet could reach R10m by the time the field is sent on its way.
BETWAY SUMMER CUP
(Betting supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)
22-10 Sparkling Water
5-2 Safe Passage
13-2 Aragosta
9-1 Puerto Manzano
11-1 Litigation
16-1 William Robertson, Nebraas, Red Saxon
25-1 Pyromaniac, MK’s Pride
50-1 Others
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Summer Cup Strydom’s last chance for big race glory
Top jockey will retire after he reaches the milestone of 5,500 winners and is just one short of that total bringing a happy end to his career
Happy endings in sport are few and far between, but 56-year-old jockey Piere Strydom hopes he will be the exception in Saturday’s Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein.
The former champion jockey has announced he will retire after he reaches the milestone of 5,500 winners in his career. He is just one short of that total.
A fortnight ago, Strydom probably thought he would be without a mount in the R2.5m race, but Sean Tarry has engaged him to ride his six-year-old Nebraas. Despite Mike de Kock holding the aces, the gelding has a serious each-way shout following his good run in last month’s Victory Moon Stakes.
When the draw for the Cup was made on Monday night, Nebraas drew an OK draw of barrier 12 — much better than stablemate Pyromaniac, who drew the widest berth in the 19-strong field.
Tarry is of the opinion a wide draw isn’t the kiss of death in the race. “You can overcome any draw over 2,000m at Turffontein — I have no doubt about that.”
Another runner drawn out wide is Joe Soma’s charge Red Saxon, with young Julius Mariba being set the task of overcoming barrier 17. Nevertheless, Soma is confident his runner will be competitive.
At the draw, De Kock confirmed to this writer that, in his bid to win the race for the 10th time, he had never held such a strong hand. He has the first three in the betting market — Sparkling Water, Safe Passage and Aragosta.
The Randjesfontein trainer was all smiles when ante-post favourite Sparkling Water, the mount of S’manga Khumalo, drew barrier five. Safe Passage, to be ridden by Muzi Yeni, is a little farther out at gate 10.
De Kock commented: “It always helps to have a good draw so you don’t have to rethink things, but in terms of their style of racing and the planning, I’m happy where they all drew.”
Another member of the De Kock squad is the popular performer MK’s Pride, formerly trained by Paul Peter. The son of Willow Magic drew barrier six but is rated as a long shot in the betting market.
Drawn right alongside MK’s Pride is the Argentinian-bred gelding Puerto Manzano, and he will have his supporters with Keagan De Melo in the saddle. The gelding ran sixth behind Flying Carpet last year (beaten by only two lengths) and he is a must-inclusion for punters taking quartet bets.
Johan Janse van Vuuren trains Puerto Manzano, who is one of five runners from his stable. Both De Kock and Tarry will send out four runners so three trainers are responsible for 13 of the 19 starters.
Young Philasande Mxoli will be delighted that Tarry has kept faith in him and given him the ride on Victory Moon Stakes winner Litigation. It will be a test of the youngster’s nerves, but he will hopefully rise to the big occasion.
4Racing have announced that the Pick 6 pool will start with R1m and the prediction is that this popular bet could reach R10m by the time the field is sent on its way.
BETWAY SUMMER CUP
(Betting supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)
22-10 Sparkling Water
5-2 Safe Passage
13-2 Aragosta
9-1 Puerto Manzano
11-1 Litigation
16-1 William Robertson, Nebraas, Red Saxon
25-1 Pyromaniac, MK’s Pride
50-1 Others
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
On-fire Fourie latest to join De Kock’s army for Summer Cup
Spotlight on debut of record R7m colt at Turffontein
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.