Sport / Other Sport

Auger-Aliassime aces Nadal’s title hopes

Spaniard suffers second loss in round-robin action in ATP Finals

15 November 2022 - 18:42 MARTYN HERMAN
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates while playing Rafael Nadal of Spain during round robin play at the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 15 2022 in Turin, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW STOCKMAN
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates while playing Rafael Nadal of Spain during round robin play at the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 15 2022 in Turin, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW STOCKMAN

Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafa Nadal’s title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin’s Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday.

Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance of ending the season as world No 1, but he faded badly after an encouraging start.

The 35-year-old was beaten by American Taylor Fritz in his opener on Sunday and is bottom of the group with one match remaining against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Nadal, the record 22-time Grand Slam champion, has lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009.

Auger-Aliassime, now coached by Nadal’s uncle and long-time mentor Toni who sat in his box, will face Fritz in his final group match with a chance of making the last four.

Nadal held the upper hand at times in the first set and twice threatened to break the serve of his Canadian opponent who was beaten by Ruud on his tournament debut on Sunday.

Serving at 3-4 Nadal led 40-0 but a couple of double faults and baseline errors allowed Auger-Aliassime to break. Auger-Aliassime, who has won four titles this season, sealed the first set with a solid hold and moved a break ahead early in the second.

Nadal showed flashes of brilliance but could make no impression as he slumped to defeat.

Reuters

Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant Auger-Aliassime

Norwegian stamps his authority in tiebreak without a single break point as he beats Canadian for second time in 2022
Sport
2 days ago

Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being  barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
Sport
6 hours ago

Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar

ATP Cup is being replaced by event featuring teams from 18 nations
Sport
2 weeks ago
