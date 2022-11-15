Auger-Aliassime aces Nadal’s title hopes

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank trade more than 15% higher
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Poland holds emergency security meeting after reports of fatal explosion
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafa Nadal’s title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin’s Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday.
Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance of ending the season as world No 1, but he faded badly after an encouraging start.
The 35-year-old was beaten by American Taylor Fritz in his opener on Sunday and is bottom of the group with one match remaining against Norway’s Casper Ruud.
Nadal, the record 22-time Grand Slam champion, has lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009.
Auger-Aliassime, now coached by Nadal’s uncle and long-time mentor Toni who sat in his box, will face Fritz in his final group match with a chance of making the last four.
Nadal held the upper hand at times in the first set and twice threatened to break the serve of his Canadian opponent who was beaten by Ruud on his tournament debut on Sunday.
Serving at 3-4 Nadal led 40-0 but a couple of double faults and baseline errors allowed Auger-Aliassime to break. Auger-Aliassime, who has won four titles this season, sealed the first set with a solid hold and moved a break ahead early in the second.
Nadal showed flashes of brilliance but could make no impression as he slumped to defeat.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Auger-Aliassime aces Nadal’s title hopes
Spaniard suffers second loss in round-robin action in ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafa Nadal’s title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at Turin’s Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday.
Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance of ending the season as world No 1, but he faded badly after an encouraging start.
The 35-year-old was beaten by American Taylor Fritz in his opener on Sunday and is bottom of the group with one match remaining against Norway’s Casper Ruud.
Nadal, the record 22-time Grand Slam champion, has lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009.
Auger-Aliassime, now coached by Nadal’s uncle and long-time mentor Toni who sat in his box, will face Fritz in his final group match with a chance of making the last four.
Nadal held the upper hand at times in the first set and twice threatened to break the serve of his Canadian opponent who was beaten by Ruud on his tournament debut on Sunday.
Serving at 3-4 Nadal led 40-0 but a couple of double faults and baseline errors allowed Auger-Aliassime to break. Auger-Aliassime, who has won four titles this season, sealed the first set with a solid hold and moved a break ahead early in the second.
Nadal showed flashes of brilliance but could make no impression as he slumped to defeat.
Reuters
Ruud starts ATP Finals with win over debutant Auger-Aliassime
Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar
Gauff and Garcia make it to the WTA Finals
Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.