Yeni’s followers in the doldrums as his July day mounts disappoint

A winnerless afternoon left Muzi Yeni’s many followers with empty pockets at the conclusion of last Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Durban July meeting at Greyville.

Travelling to the track, Yeni probably felt he had a chance of riding a treble. All of Now I Got You (first race), Safe Passage (July) and My Cherie Amour had strong chances on form.

Let’s look at the Greyville races in which punters lost their money.

Second Race: Yeni had ridden Now I Got You on his two previous starts and — from a favourable draw — he looked set to open his account. Highveld raider Taikonaut also attracted support, but victory went to S’manga Khumalo on Fabian Habib’s runner, Mover And Shaker.

Fifth Race: In the Golden Slipper, Maharanee and Sweet Corner were the two big fancies, but Richard Fourie produced Glen Kotzen’s filly, Ameena, with a well-timed challenge to take top honours.

Sixth race: In the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe, a number of runners found support including Grinkov, Ocean Time, Golden Prospect and Bright Green. However, it was Cousin Casey, one of four runners from Kotzen’s yard, who emerged on top in the hands of Grant van Niekerk.

Durban July: Yeni tried his best but his mount, Daily News 2000 winner Safe Passage, had no answer to stablemate Sparkling Water who raced clear for a three lengths win.

Eighth Race: If any pundit had suggested before the Garden Province Stakes that the favourite, Captain’s Ransom, wouldn’t run a place, it would have been suggested that they seek different employment.

Yet — starting as the 46-100 favourite — Justin Snaith’s star filly left her legion of fans staring in disbelief as the 11-time winner could only manage fourth place behind She’s A Keeper.

12th Race: The Yeni fans will have saved some cash for the 12th race where another Kotzen juvenile, My Cherie Amour, was all the rage being backed in from 11-2 to 18-10. Imagine the horror of favourite backers as the daughter of Canford Cliffs beat only one rival home.

Yeni will soon put the disappointment of the July meeting behind him and has seven rides at Tuesday’s meeting at Turffontein. Paul Peter has booked him to partner Lamborghreeni and the three-year-old is chasing a hat-trick; this R1.2m buy is clearly on the upgrade.

Lamborghreeni has proved he stays 2,600m but so has Arlington Action and swingers with these two geldings could be the best way to bet on the race.

Brett Crawford was understandably devastated that Zapatillas was ruled out of the July through injury, but the affable Cape trainer got some consolation when his three-year-old, Xavion, won the Compendium Insurance Brokers Handicap at Greyville last Saturday. The Futura gelding was tipped to win in this column.

Crawford runs Sage King in Tuesday’s fourth race and the grey son of Dynasty has a chance of notching the second win of his career.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Great Times (2) Sardo Numspa (8) Iron Fist (10) Magic Flower

2nd Race: (6) Inventrix (9) Outlaw (8) Mrs Browning (5) Act Of Mercy

3rd Race: (3) Toffas (2) Kotinos (1) Full House (4) Just A Memory

4th Race: (7) Sage King (2) Raiseahallelujah (5) Fisher King (3) Roha

5th Race: (5) Lamborghreeni (3) Arlington Action (1) Flying First Class (2) Rule Book

6th Race: (4) Last Cheer (5) Dark Travel (2) Defender Of Rights (1) Let There Be Light

7th Race: (6) Terra Time (5) Victoria Page (8) Bellevarde (7) Franklin

8th Race: (1) Qunetra (5) Clarkson (2) Kool Baikal (8) Mingshi