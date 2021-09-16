KEVIN MCCALLUM: Eric the Viking hates Muhammed. That’s so Kevin!
Far-right polemicist wants to outlaw my name and that of many Muslims.
16 September 2021 - 17:04
Worrying news from France this week is that a far-right polemicist has called for a ban on “foreign-sounding names” such as Muhammad, Jordan and, perhaps the most divisive of them all, Kevin.
His name is Eric Zemmour, who, according to The Times this week, is considering a run for the French presidency, having made a, er, name “for himself by calling for curbs on immigration and measures to force immigrant families — and, notably, Muslims — to adopt traditional French customs and culture”. ..
