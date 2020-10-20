Sport / Other Sport

Race is on as Italians start testing America’s Cup yacht

20 October 2020 - 18:11 Greg Stutchbury
Picture: LOIC VENANCE
Picture: LOIC VENANCE

Wellington — The America’s Cup just got “real” for the Italian challengers hoping to face holders Team New Zealand in 2021 as Luna Rossa launched their second-generation AC75 yacht in Auckland on Tuesday.

The launch came just days after American Magic and British challenger INEOS Team UK started trials with their second-generation boats, with the Americans narrowly avoiding a spectacular capsize.

Team New Zealand are due to launch their second-generation foiling monohull in early November.

“Now it is real,” Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena told reporters in Auckland after the yacht was lowered into the water. “I’m really looking forward to going sailing in the next few days.

“It’s already been an amazing adventure that we hope is going to end up in the best way possible over the next few months.”

Sirena added that there had been only a few visible modifications from their first-generation yacht, unlike American Magic and the British challenge, both of whom seemed to have made significant changes to their hulls and keels.

“I think if you come up with something completely new, it means you were not happy with boat one. I think they were pretty happy with boat one,” Sirena said. “I’m pleased with the result we have now.”

Internally, however, there were significant changes between Luna Rossa’s first- and second-generation yachts, he added.

“It’s not just what you see on the outside, it’s what there is inside,” Sirena said. “Inside this … boat is a monster.”

The teams have two months of further trials before a regatta in December also involving Team New Zealand.

The challenger series then runs from January 15 to February 22 2021 before the America’s Cup match against Team New Zealand begins on March 6.

Reuters

Teams prepare for America’s Cup as yachts arrive in New Zealand

Ineos Team UK says hull arrived in Auckland on Friday, while Luna Rossa is expecting to receive hull on Sunday
Sport
2 weeks ago

Team New Zealand blames America’s Cup allegations on informants

Government ministry says it has no choice but to investigate questions about ‘financial and structural matters’
Sport
3 months ago

New Zealand’s America’s Cup “dolphin” travels the world without getting wet

The island’s first-generation yacht returns home from Italy, where the regatta whose title she was to defend was cancelled due to Covid-19
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: CSA board prepare to fight for ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Delving into the environmental and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Liverpool must sign replacement for Van Dijk, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
WP rugby look on bright side after exit of more ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt raves about young star ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

New Zealand’s America’s Cup “dolphin” travels the world without getting wet

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.