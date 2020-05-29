Sport / Other Sport

Renault to stay in F1 but it’s cutting 15,000 jobs

Renault, which came in fifth overall in 2019, has a driver vacancy for 2021

29 May 2020 - 15:14 Gilles Guillaume
Renault's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (right) and French driver Esteban Ocon (left) pose with the team's new car at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 11 2020. Picture: AFP/WILLIAM WEST
Paris — Renault will stay in Formula One (F1), interim CEO Clotilde Delbos said on Friday after announcing the carmaker’s restructuring measures, including plans to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide.

“We confirm that we intend to stay in F1,” she told a conference call. “The new regulations, new cap in term of investments, because we had less investment than some of our competitors who are spending a lot of money, so F1, we are here, and we stay.”

Renault’s F1 future had been uncertain given the financial pressures on the French car giant and a slump in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had said nothing would be “taboo” as it reviewed its business, with the sport’s commercial Concorde Agreement expiring at the end of the year. Renault finished fifth overall last season.

F1 has moved to reduce costs, with a $145m budget cap due to come in next season. Some of the top teams are spending significantly more than that, though they also get a bigger share of the revenues and attract more sponsorship.

A major package of technical and sporting rule changes is due in 2022 which the sport hopes will narrow the gap between the top teams and the rest and make racing more sustainable.

Renault, who won world championships with Spaniard Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006, will have a vacancy in 2021 when Australian Daniel Ricciardo leaves for McLaren, so Friday’s announcement makes the seat more desirable.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is one name in the frame after Ferrari announced the German will be leaving at the end of 2020. Another option could be the return of Alonso, who left McLaren at the end of 2018 but is keen on a comeback.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi say no to merger but yes to closer co-operation

Cutting the alliance’s vehicle ranges by 20%, pooling manufacturing by region and capitalising on joint designs, is a sort of ‘peace treaty’
1 day ago

Nissan has to ‘admit failure’, CEO says after reporting huge losses

It has unveiled a plan to cut global production by 20%, shut a plant in Barcelona that employs 3,000 people and cut its vehicle line-up
1 day ago

Partnership could see Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi through global crisis

Car-making trio is set to unveil measures aimed at closer operational integration on May 27
4 days ago

Adios amigo: F1 drivers in a merry-go-round

Carlos Sainz has been confirmed as part of Ferrari's team, while Daniel Ricciardo will replace him at McLaren
2 weeks ago

