Wimbledon losing finalist Kevin Anderson has reiterated that he will continue playing as a South African for the rest of his career.

The big-serving player‚ who lost 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/3) to Novak Djokovic in the final at the All England Club on Sunday‚ has dual South African and US passports but has once again committed his loyalty to SA.

"Yes‚ I am going to play as a proud South African for the rest of my career‚" he told Jacaranda FM in an interview on Tuesday.

Anderson‚ who was born in Johannesburg and is married to American Kelsey O’Neal, who runs his day-to-day activities‚ has spent most of his adult life and professional career in the US, where he is based.

As a result of making it to 2018’s Wimbledon final‚ Anderson has climbed to a career high ranking of No5 in the world and he has set his sights on improving that position.

"It has taken a bit longer than I would have liked to be in the top five but I am happy to be in this position‚" he said.

"Now it’s an opportunity to realign my goals and I believe that if I continue the way I am going at the moment there is no reason why I should not get my ranking even higher."

Anderson caused a major upset on his way to the final by beating fancied Roger Federer in the quarterfinal. He then outlasted John Isner in a 6hr 31min semifinal in a match that proved to be second-longest match in Wimbledon history.

"Beating Federer was a huge step forward in my career‚" Anderson said. "The victory allowed me to play the kind of tennis that I can play.

"I proved to myself that I can beat Federer and it gave me a lot of confidence.

"I got to the final but unfortunately lost and I hope that I will be back next time and play a better match."

TimesLIVE