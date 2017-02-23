Gavin Lerena’s goal 2,000 winners after hitting milestone

Jockey Gavin Lerena says, "my next target is 2,000" after riding his 1,500th winner at Turffontein last Saturday and he will be pleased Thursday’s meeting at the city track has been given the go-ahead in spite of recent downpours.

"The penetrometer reading is currently 27 and could go down to 25 provided we don’t get further rain," said a Turffontein spokesman on Wednesday.

Lerena — now six ahead of Greg Cheyne in the national jockey’s log — has seven booked rides on Thursday’s nine-race card and the pick could be five-year-old Detonation whom he partners for Geoff Woodruff in the first leg of the jackpot.

There was a lot to like about the Dynasty gelding’s recent win and owner Dave Shawe’s horse may well be still ahead of the handicapper. The chief threat may be Piere Strydom’s mount, Fortune Fella.

Lerena could also win the third race on Woodruff inmate, Captain Marooned. Connections will be disappointed this well-bred son of Captain Al is still in the maiden ranks, but he has a chance to leave them provided he can beat Sean Tarry’s Var colt, Royal Variety.

Tarry saddles recent maiden winner Tandana in the eighth race and the Aussie-bred filly should relish the step up in

distance. However, Golddust Woman, to be ridden for the first time by Piere Strydom, makes the most appeal from a favourable draw.

The progeny of the deceased stallion Await The Dawn proved popular with buyers at the Emperors Palace Summer Ready-To-Run sale held at Summerhill Stud on Tuesday.

Await The Dawn, who won the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in the colours of Coolmore owner Michael Tabor, died in a freak accident while covering a mare at the Mooi River stud

in 2014.

However, his offspring are expected to do well on the racetracks and top price on Tuesday was a R200,000 bid by Moloi Nchakha for an Await The Dawn colt out of the mare Dignify.

A filly by Await The Dawn also attracted some lively bidding and she was eventually knocked down to Sarah Spencer for R100,000.

Spencer also struck early in the sale securing a colt by Traffic Guard for R110,000. The stallion is a son of More Than Ready who ran second in the grade1 Irish Champion Stakes.

Former champion jockey Muis Roberts was also impressed by one of Await The Dawn’s daughters and she will be joining his stable after a successful bid of R90,000.

Summerhill stallion Visionaire was bought by Lammerskraal stud for an undisclosed sum in 2016, so buyers were always going to run the rule over the small number of his progeny on this sale.

Michel Nairac, who owns horses in SA and Mauritius, went to R170,000 to take home a Visionaire colt out of the mare, Miss Crystal.

Another colt by Visionaire was bought by well-known Gauteng owner Bruce Gardner for R90,000. The youngster, named Man In Motion, is out of the mare London Ballet. The top price for Summerhill’s stallion, Golden Sword, who won races in Britain and Dubai, was made by MV Daley who bid R110,000 for one of his colts.

Michael Holmes Bloodstock conducted the sale and at the close of business they reported an aggregate of R2.76m with

73 lots sold at a average

of R37,808.