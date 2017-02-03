If the South Africans were feeling the pressure before the Davis Cup tie against Estonia starting in Pretoria on Friday ‚ they were hiding it well.

No2 player Nik Scholtz was drawn to play Jurgen Zopp, Estonia’s top player, in the opening game‚ which is due to start at 10am.

But he insisted on Thursday there was no added weight on his shoulders — apart from having to wake up earlier.

" I would have liked to get the later shift but … [I] just got to wake up earlier‚" he said.

"Hopefully, it’ll be a bit cooler in the morning. I don’t have too much of a preference ."

Scholtz is ranked 517 in the world‚ 200 places lower than Zopp‚ who was once inside the top 100‚ at 71 in late 2012.

He will have the home-ground advantage‚ with family and friends preparing to flood the small stands at Irene Country Club.

SA’s No1 player‚ the 288-ranked Lloyd Harris‚ said he had enjoyed good preparation since arriving last weekend. He also praised his teammates.

"We have Nik that will be playing the first match, so ,hopefully, he gives me something to build on‚" Harris said.

SA team captain Marcos Ondruska says the tie does not hang on the first match.

"Lloyd has played enough Davis Cups now. He’s been part of the team and the team dynamic has improved over the year-and-a-bit that I’ve got to know these guys.

"His experience is growing and building, so he’s able to handle some of these big moments and some of the disappointments that come with those big moments inevitably.

"So, while it’s not the best way to go into this tie‚ if you’re 1-0 down‚ it’s an acceptable one. I’m very confident in him that he will be able to play his best tennis anyway."

Zopp was perhaps a little more open about the nerves of playing in the opening game.

"Of course, there’s pressure‚ but I’m used to it‚" he said.

With late substitutions allowed‚ Zopp and Ivanov — both ranked considerably higher than the incumbents‚ Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar — could be drafted into Saturday’s doubles match.

Draw:

Friday’s singles: Nik Scholtz (singles ranking: 517) vs Jurgen Zopp (317); Lloyd Harris (288) vs Vladimir Ivanov (442).

Saturday’s doubles: Raven Klaasen (doubles ranking: 13) and Ruan Roelofse (177) vs Kenneth Raisma (1065) and Mattias Siimar (unranked).

Sunday’s reverse singles: Lloyd Harris vs Jurgen Zopp; Nik Scholtz vs Vladimir Ivanov.