Chris Froome braces for tough race

Local star Simon Gerrans (ORS), who was second in Sunday’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and has won the Herald Sun twice, said his major objective was to win the overall tour for the team.

"There are a couple of stages, possibly the one after Falls Creek that I think I can be a real contender for but the big objective this week is to win the overall," he said.

"If stage one goes well and we’ve got Esteban right up there hopefully we’ll be defending a lead from there on.

"Esteban’s looking really good. We’ve seen him perform well already on courses which really don’t suit his capabilities down to the ground.

"Once we get up in the big mountains, up in the Victorian Alps we’ll see Esteban come into his own."

Colombian Chaves, 27, had a break-out 2016 season. Apart from the Giro d’Italia, he was third at the Vuelta a Espana and winner of Italian "Monument" race Il Lombardia.

The Herald Sun tour will be held from Wednesday to Sunday.

AFP