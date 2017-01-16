Johanna Konta is not getting carried away

Melbourne — Johanna Konta did her best to downplay expectations on Sunday, but there was no quieting the chatter around Melbourne Park that, for the first time in decades, Britain has a genuine contender for the Australian Open women’s crown.

Having been born and raised until her early teens in Sydney has clearly helped the 25-year-old to a higher profile in a host nation desperate for local success, even by proxy, but there are good reasons the ninth seed is attracting such attention.

A surprise run to the semifinals at the 2016 tournament was followed by a season in which Konta won her maiden title at Stanford and moved into the top 10 for the first time, just missing out on a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals.

The chatter reached fever pitch last Friday, when Konta demolished world No3 Agnieszka Radwanska in the city of her birth to claim her second tour title.

Konta’s huge improvement over the past year has come on the back of intensive work on the mental side of her game, so it was no surprise that she was not buying into talk of Grand Slam titles on Sunday.

"I’m very pleased with the level I played," she said of the Sydney International final. "But we all know that it’s not a given. It doesn’t decide how you will do in the next event.