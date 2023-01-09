Elgar still has the hunger and drive to skipper the Proteas

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
Dean Elgar remains keen to captain the Proteas Test team, despite being hurt and embarrassed by his side’s performances in the 2-0 series defeat to Australia.
The 35-year-old opener is looking forward to a break, but wants to continue leading the side in the two-match series against the West Indies that starts at the end of February.
Asked if he still wants to captain the Test team, Elgar took a few seconds before saying: “That’s an interesting question. I do. If scoring runs was happening now, it would be a lot easier to say ‘yes’. But you’ve got to go into a different phase of yourself, and ask yourself those questions, which I have. I still have the hunger and the drive.”
In 16 matches since being named full time captain in 2021, Elgar has led the Proteas to nine wins and six defeats — four of which have come in the past five matches — along with Sunday’s draw in Sydney.
The left-handed batter had a wretched series, averaging just 9.33 in the six innings and losing his wicket to legside catches on four occasions.
“I’ll accept once, maybe twice, but the third time is something that highly irritates me, it’s obviously something different,” he said about his dismissals in the series.
“Generally you have a way of going out and bowlers target that but this is something new. Ten years into a Test career, it is obviously foreign territory for me. You could say it is sh*t luck or not, I will have an open mind around it and have a look,” said Elgar.
The Proteas hung on for a draw in the final Test at the SCG during which the third day was washed out. They were bowled out for 255 in their first innings on Sunday, a deficit of 220 runs, allowing Pat Cummins to enforce the follow-on.
But thanks to Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer’s eighth-wicket partnership of 85, they took enough time out of the match to ensure that, despite some poor performances with the bat in the past few months, they keep an Australian clean sweep at bay.
I want to chill out, have a braai, maybe go to the bush and play golf.
Elgar said he felt a little less embarrassed and hurt after the fightback by his team on the last day.
“After the second game those two words would have been a lot stronger. After showing a hell of a lot of fight and really positive signs, it is sitting a lot better with me. Maybe because I’ve had a week to get over the hurt and embarrassment it is a little easier to speak about now.”
SA faces a murky future in the Test format. After the two matches against the West Indies, unless they qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) in July, they do not play another Test until December.
“At the moment we have been stripped from playing more games. Hopefully in the near future there can be more fixtures than we currently have.”
The series defeat has knocked the Proteas’ chances of qualifying for the WTC final. Had they won in Sydney and beaten the West Indies in both matches, their berth would have been all but secured. As it stands, they must beat the West Indies and hope Australia beat India next month.
Elgar, who was not drafted by any of the SA20 League teams, said he os looking forward to a break from the game.
“I want to go home. I want to chill out, have a braai, maybe go to the bush and play golf.”
SA20 League will be won by local players, says Super Kings coach
NEIL MANTHORP: Pity the Proteas did not want, pity is what they got
Australia set sights on rare India series win
