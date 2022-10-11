Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
Kirsten, Christian added to Netherlands staff for T20 World Cup
Former SA coach Kirsten impressed with the level of skill and professionalism he found in the Dutch team during their camp
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Bengaluru - The Netherlands cricket board said former India and SA coach Gary Kirsten and Australia batter Dan Christian are joining the Dutch team’s coaching staff for the Twenty20 World Cup as consultants.
Kirsten guided India to the 50-overs World Cup title in 2011 and coached SA to the top of the Test rankings a year later.
The 54-year-old has also had coaching roles in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, as well as Big Bash League side Hobart Hurricanes.
Former SA opener Kirsten previously worked with the Netherlands during their series against Ireland in 2021.
“I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup,” Kirsten said in a statement. “I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp.
“They will be ready and determined to make a big affect at the T20 World Cup.”
All-rounder Christian was part of Australia’s squad for T20 World Cups in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and travelled with the squad as a reserve player when they won the title in 2021.
“I’ve had a great couple of weeks getting to know the guys, and I’ve been extremely impressed with everyone’s work ethic at practice,” Christian said.
The Netherlands, who have been drawn in Group A alongside Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates in the first round, begin their campaign against the UAE on October 16.
Reuters
