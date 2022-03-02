‘KG’ hits top form as he lives up to billing as one of world’s deadliest Test bowlers

There will be big smiles from debutant Sarel Erwee and Test greenhorn Kyle Verreynne on the chartered flight carrying the SA team home after the duo scored maiden Test hundreds in New Zealand — but the biggest smile of all will be Kagiso Rabada’s.

The 26-year-old veteran of 52 Tests snatched 10 wickets in the drawn two-match Test series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Lions spearhead took two wickets as SA lost by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test and helped himself to eight more in the second match, including his 11th career five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test as the Proteas won by 198 runs to square the series.

“We totally didn’t rock up in the first Test, and New Zealand were just too good as well. So we were under pressure to come into the second Test and win,” Rabada said.