Proteas selectors face posers for first Test

SA’s think-tank has two important selection decisions to make for the first Test against New Zealand starting on Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Coach Mark Boucher and captain Dean Elgar must decide whether to go with a frontline spinner and a replacement Keegan Petersen at No 3.

“We have a clear indication so far of the balance of the side but we haven’t finalised things yet,” Elgar said on Wednesday.

“So far we have a good indication of the combinations we would like to use in the first Test.”

Proteas players have trained at the Hagley Oval for the past few days after they exited their managed isolation and quarantine facility, and Elgar said the venue is not favourable for spin.

“Whether to use a frontline spinner or not is a hot debate at the moment. I think that ties in with one of the bigger decisions we have to make after training on Wednesday. We’ll have to decide whether there is space for a spinner on conditions that don’t necessarily suit a spinner. History so far is showing us the spinner doesn’t serve too much of a role at the Hagley Oval.”

The other selection poser is who will replace Petersen in the top order. Elgar had earlier hinted Sarel Erwee may get the nod ahead of Zubayr Hamza.

“His [Erwee] strengths over the last two to three seasons from a SA A and domestic point of view is that he has occupied the crease for long periods and is one of those guys who can accumulate runs as the innings progresses.

“He is someone who can bat time and rightly so he has scored a lot of good scores on the domestic scene. He’s got the numbers under his belt and that is the reason he is here.

“I see him as someone who can fulfil the role of occupying the crease, a little like my kind of role, and in Test cricket you need that. You need guys to occupy the crease and fulfil different roles the team needs in that point in time.”