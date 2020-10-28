Cricket needs passion, not fancy CVs, says Jacques Faul

Former Cricket SA CEO Jacques Faul says the game in the country has lost credibility and those in leadership positions must take responsibility for the mess.

Crisis-riddled Cricket SA does not have a board after mass resignations a few days ago, and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has intervened to set up an interim task team.

“Stability and credibility are probably the two important things that must come back and it comes from sound leadership‚” said Faul, who is back at Northerns Cricket Union at SuperSport Park.

“The one thing that cricket has lost is credibility because people don’t trust us to do the right thing. I don’t think it will come back overnight‚ but it’s important we have a very good interim committee that will start providing leadership and doing things for the right reasons.”

Faul said one of the lessons to be learnt from the problems at Cricket SA is that people must have passion for the game and not be interested only in personal gain.

“One of the lessons we probably learnt out of this is that you also have to love the game and have an understanding of sport and cricket‚” he said.

“It’s no need to have a great and professional CV but you are too far from the game. Maybe it is one of the things we have learnt out of this, but cricket has been here before in 2012. Though I don’t think it was this bad in 2012 to be fair. In 2012 we had a bit more direction‚ there was less infighting but it is individuals who get it wrong.

“We probably took too long to get to this point‚ which was a concern ... we are here now and we have to move on.

“Hopefully, we get good people who are willing to serve cricket and help the sport to get its credibility back. We messed up but we want to fix it and that’s important.”

Faul said everyone involved in the running of the game must take a hard look at themselves in the mirror because they have let fans‚ players and sponsors down.

“As a former acting CEO‚ I also have to take responsibility but it’s never one individual. If we are going to try and sit down and work out who are the good people and who are the bad people‚ we were all tasked to serve cricket.

“We all should take it on the chin‚ and probably a few other body parts as well‚ because we haven’t done well. Hopefully, we will get it right again and we will recover.”