South Africans excel in England and India

The highest score made to date in county cricket this season belongs to one of the 38 South Africans wintering in England.

That effort is Colin Ackerman’s 186 for Leicestershire against Sussex in the round of second division matches that ended on Monday.

David Wiese’s 106 for Sussex‚ which he smacked off 105 balls against Warwickshire in the previous round‚ is also among the eight centuries scored. Marchant de Lange’s 5/62 for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire is one of eight five-wicket hauls taken in the second division. He scored 50 not out in the same game and took 8/160 in the match.

Derbyshire’s Hardus Viljoen hit an unbeaten 60 runs — 44 in fours and sixes — off 71 balls against Middlesex at the weekend. He claimed four wickets in the match.

No South African players feature among the four centurions in the first division‚ but Simon Harmer’s 5/46 for Essex against Lancashire is one of seven five-wicket hauls.

AB de Villiers’s 35-ball 90 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday is the highest score made by a South African in the first 21 matches of 2018’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers‚ whose 57 against Kings XI Punjab on April 13 is the only score of 50 or more by a Saffer‚ is seventh among the IPL’s leading run scorers.

Imran Tahir has the best economy rate of SA’s bowlers at the IPL — but 39 players have conceded fewer runs an over than the leg spinner’s 9.07. Faf du Plessis‚ who during the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers in April was hit twice in two days on the same finger — the finger he broke in February‚ has played his first game for Chennai Super Kings. He missed the first four matches and scored 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Of the nine SA players at the IPL‚ JP Duminy and Cameron Delport are the only ones yet to play a game.