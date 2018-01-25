Pacemen have a field day on a wicked pitch

The Wanderers pitch may still have time to parade its apparent iniquity, but SA cultivated its devilry perfectly to bundle India out for 187 in 76 overs on the first day of the third and final Test on Wednesday.

It was not all plain sailing for the hosts as they lost Aiden Markram (two) to Bhuvneshwar Kumar but nightwatchman

Kagiso Rabada (0) and Dean Elgar (four) saw off the threat to end the day on 6/1.

When Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat, he must have primed himself with the challenge of batting in vile conditions. The clouds were pregnant, with lateral movement in the air. The green-tinged but well-paced surface menaced the visitors.

Parts of Kohli’s 106-ball knock were chancy and he benefited from two lives gifted by Vernon Philander on 11 and AB de Villiers on 32 off Kagiso Rabada and Morné Morkel.

However, Kohli (54) also looked the most comfortable Indian batsman and some of his cover drives and punches down the ground would have made the MCC coaching manual greener than the playing surface with envy. Charmed lives have short-term leases and when he flashed a loose drive to De Villiers at third slip off Lungi Ngidi, it was a case of when and not if India would be bowling on the first day.

Cheteshwar Pujara had a lot to do with India batting for the better part of the day, even though he was subjected to cricket’s version of Chinese drip-torture by Philander.

In his 50th Test, Philander (2/36) bowled on a five-cent piece just outside off-stump as his first spell read 8-7-1-1.

His sublime control was too much for openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul, with the latter inside-edging to Quinton de Kock off Philander to leave India reeling at 7/1 in the fourth over.

Vijay (8) — who is reputed to be India’s best leaver of the cricket ball — was tossed and turned like a tender steak and did well to last eight overs before he nicked one to De Kock off Rabada (3/39).

Pujara would have loved to be described as cricket’s monastic personification but the examination of his technique disagreed with that.

Having survived a review from Ian Gould off Philander, he was subjected to technical scrutiny like no other.

At times, Philander made the ball talk in a language Pujara never even tried to understand. When he finally got off the mark after 54 balls in 81 minutes, he was greeted with a cheer often reserved for century makers.

Pujara said his side’s 187 was "like scoring 300 on any normal pitch" and put them on top after the opening day of the Test.

"It was one of the toughest pitches I have batted on and I really had to work hard to score some runs," he said.

"I think we batted well. With the number of runs we have on the board, we think we can bowl them out [for less]."

The pitch, which offered both bounce and prodigious lateral movement, is likely to deteriorate as it bakes under the Highveld sun, posing an even greater challenge for a South African side that has to bat last.

While 45/2 in the morning session was a decent return for SA, they delivered 16 maidens in 27 overs. Runs for India were harder to find than water in Cape Town.

The fact that the sun came out meant Kohli and Pujara should have lasted longer than their 206-ball, 84-run third wicket partnership because their middle-order has long lost faith in itself.

While Pujara pushed on to a 179-ball 50, the recalled Ajinkya Rahane (9) provided little by way of resistance as India lost three wickets on 144.

Pujara, Parthiv Patel (2) and Hardik Pandya (0) fell to Andile Phehlukwayo (2/25) and Morkel (2/47).

Additional reporting by Reuters