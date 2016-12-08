Jennings is SA’s latest export

Mumbai — Batsman Keaton Jennings will make his Test debut against India on Thursday, becoming the latest SA-born cricketer to pull on an England jersey, captain Alastair Cook announced.

"Yeah he is going to play. He’s going to open the batting. It will be a very special day for him tomorrow," Cook said before the start of the fourth Test.

Jennings, who was born in Johannesburg and captained the Proteas under-19s, was a late call-up for England’s two remaining must-win matches after opener Haseeb Hameed injured his hand in the third Test.

Cook said he was impressed by what he had seen of Jennings since the tall left-hander joined with the squad in Dubai a few days ago.

"He’s got a great head on his shoulders and mentally I think he’s a very strong player so I wish him all the best," Cook said.

The left-hander, whose father, Ray, played for SA during the apartheid era, decided to switch allegiance to further his international career.

Other recent England players to be born in SA include Cook’s predecessor as captain, Andrew Strauss, and the former wicketkeeper Matt Prior.

Players who were born abroad are eligible to play for England after playing English county cricket for four years.

Cook said 19-year-old Hameed’s injury was disappointing considering his impressive displays during the tour but urged Jennings, who plays domestic cricket for Durham, to grab his opportunity with both hands.

"If Keats [Jennings] comes in and does well again then it’s only adding to our top-order players," the skipper said.

England trail 2-0 in the five-match series after an eight-wicket loss in Mohali at the end of November. Anything less than a victory in Mumbai would see India seal the Test series.

Cook said it was "50/50" whether fast bowler Stuart Broad would recover from a strained tendon in time.

With nothing to lose, his side intended to bat more aggressively, he said.

At the same time India suffered a blow on the eve of the Test when batsman Ajinkya Rahane suffered an injury in training that rules him out of the rest of the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the vice-captain had fractured a finger after being struck by the ball during a practice session at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

"[Rahane] has been ruled out for the remaining two Test matches," the BCCI said, adding that the 28-year-old had been replaced by right-hander Manish Pandey.

Captain Virat Kohli had announced better news on the injury front earlier in the day, when he said Lokesh Rahul had recovered from a hamstring problem and would open the batting alongside Murali Vijay.

But he said it was unlikely that fast bowler Mohammed Shami whose figures of 5/100 fired India to an eight-wicket win over England in the third Test would be risked.

