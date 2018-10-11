Politics

Court bid to nullify ANC president’s election as leader is kicked out, with costs

A KZN businessman wanted the election of the ANC’s top six officials at the Nasrec conference, including the president, nullified

11 October 2018 - 15:58 Genevieve Quintal
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an attempt to have the ANC’s Nasrec conference, at which President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected its leader, nullified, the party said on Thursday.

A KwaZulu-Natal businessman had approached the court in a bid to set aside the election of the ANC’s top six officials, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said. Judgment was handed down on Wednesday.

“[This] would have had huge ramifications for our constitution and the functionality of the organisation in its entirety,” Mabe said. “We note and applaud the court’s decision to dismiss this frivolous attempt seeking to damage the ANC reputation.”

He said the businessman, who was not named, was also ordered to pay costs.

There has been continued battles for dominance in the ANC between the factions in the mixed leadership elected at the Nasrec conference in 2017.

Last month, the Sunday Times reported that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, and others were meeting with former president Jacob Zuma to plot the removal of Ramaphosa. Magashule denied that there was a plot but admitted to meeting with Zuma.

Mabe said Wednesday’s judgment sent a strong message to ANC members who believed that the courts were the only way to resolve internal matters, saying, “The ANC is of the view that if the actions of members are left unattended, they will create a chaotic precedent that could paralyse the democratic processes within our organisation.” 

The ANC called on its members to desist from this practice.

QuintalG@businesslive.co.za

Cyril Ramaphosa here to stay, assures ANC’s Zizi Kodwa

ANC head of presidency says party leader’s election cannot be overturned as Cosatu and chief whip call for probe into alleged plot
Politics
1 month ago

Ace Magashule: no plot to oust Ramaphosa

The secretary-general admits he met Jacob Zuma, but the presence of other ANC players was ‘coincidental’
Politics
29 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s unity game plan is falling apart

It is clear that at every turn, the party’s key decision makers are moving to neutralise Ace Magashule
Opinion
27 days ago

Ramaphosa calls for end to ‘machinations in dark corners’ dividing ANC

The president tells Cosatu congress delegates that scheming has weakened the ANC, alluding to the clandestine meeting between Zuma and associates
National
24 days ago

Blade Nzimande: ANC plotters back state capture

The SACP general secretary told the Cosatu conference that the tripartite alliance should not let the matter slide
National
23 days ago

