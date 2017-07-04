Politics

ANCYL-led Zuma bloc offers bold opposition

President Jacob Zuma’s supporters come back to fight in the economic transformation commission

04 July 2017 - 05:44 Genevieve Quintal, Theto Mahlakoana and Claudi Mailovich
Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd at the ANC's National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto on June 30, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd at the ANC's National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto on June 30, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Jacob Zuma’s supporters mounted a major fightback in economic commissions on Monday, after being defeated in the early rounds of the ANC’s policy conference.

They came back to fight in the economic transformation commission, led by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL). The four hot topics under discussion were land redistribution; the mandate of the Reserve Bank; white monopoly capital; and the Mining Charter.

One of them, the issue of white monopoly capital, had already been defeated in commissions by the afternoon.

During the commission on strategy and tactics, the majority of ANC delegates supported a motion that the party should distance itself from the term "white monopoly capital".

The term has faced scrutiny since it emerged in leaked e-mails that it was created as a distraction from allegations of state capture made against the controversial Gupta family.

Global public relations firm Bell Pottinger stands accused of popularising the phrase "white monopoly capital" to refocus public discourse about the threat of state capture of SA’s economy onto white business.

A delegate told Business Day they did not want to allow a "disingenuous debate" on it.

The head of the strategy and tactics subcommittee, Nathi Mthethwa, said the ANC’s approach was based on monopoly capital, which was not race based, but in the context of SA’s history it would be a fallacy to deny there was white monopoly capital. the North West’s ANC chairman, Supra Mahumapelo, who is a strong ally and defender of Zuma, said if plenary did not adopt the term "white monopoly capital" it would be a "tragedy".

He said it was a central grievance in SA and questioned how it would be resolved if it was not identified and if the ANC did not agree on the conceptualisation of the problem.

The issue of land redistribution was going to be the proxy battle between factions heading to the December conference.

Mahumapelo, who has asked for a referendum on land, said he did not agree with provinces such as the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal that land expropriation should take place without compensation. He said that would not be fair. Even though land was taken by force, people could not be treated as if they had not contributed to the development of the land.

It was understood there was a general feeling of gradualism in terms of change in the committees and that change should not be irresponsible, he said.

Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape agreed there should not be expropriation without compensation.

Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane, who is seen to be in the anti-Zuma faction, said the pace of redistribution had been sluggish, but land could not be redistributed for the sake of "malicious compliance" and had to contribute to the productivity and development of SA. There was some land that had already been transferred and was lying fallow. People could not just be given land because they had been disadvantaged,; everyone had to work together to tackle the imbalances and also work towards the development of the country.

The mandate of the Reserve Bank also cropped up in discussions on economic transformation, despite it not being in the policy document.

Mabuyane said there were no holy cows when it came to the economy. The Bank could not only focus on inflation targeting but should also have a developmental agenda and develop monetary policy.

On mining, it is understood some delegates are once again pushing for the nationalisation of mines. This is apparently being pushed by the women’s league, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, the ANCYL and the Premier League provinces: Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West.

With Natasha Marrian

