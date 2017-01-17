LETTER: New tack for road crisis

Of course SA’s road death toll is a crisis. It’s been a crisis for every one of the 40-plus years I’ve lived in this country. There seems to be a linear relationship between road deaths and the number of road users, with no end in sight.

Making comparisons with Europe is pointless. Homicides in SA are eight times higher than the US and 40 times higher than the UK. All that tells us is that we are a violent and dangerous society. Ditto road deaths. Analysing the problem and doing something about it is, however, a different proposition. This would require some intelligence at central, provincial and local government level, something in short supply at the best of times.

South Africans die by the thousands on our roads through a combination of stupidity and ignorance. It’s going to take a bit more than the annual wringing of hands by the transport minister to fix.

Bernard Benson

Parklands