BRIAN KANTOR: Inflation in the US. What inflation?

Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
Lesetja Kganyago has echoed pleas to equip pupils with the skills they need in a modern world
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
West African nation recently secured a $3bn rescue package from the IMF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
There has been no increase in inflation in the US over the six months to December. The headline inflation rate peaked at 9.1% in June, and then fell rapidly to 6.5% at the latest count in December. In other words, month to month the consumer price index (CPI) is now falling, not rising.
US CPI not seasonally adjusted was no higher in December than it was in June. The seasonally adjusted version was only slightly higher over the six months, and both versions fell in December. If the monthly change in CPI remains at these levels for a further six months, headline inflation will recede (gradually) to close to zero by June. By year end talk may well be of the dangers of deflation, not inflation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BRIAN KANTOR: Inflation in the US. What inflation?
The Fed underestimated it on the way up, and overestimated on the way down
There has been no increase in inflation in the US over the six months to December. The headline inflation rate peaked at 9.1% in June, and then fell rapidly to 6.5% at the latest count in December. In other words, month to month the consumer price index (CPI) is now falling, not rising.
US CPI not seasonally adjusted was no higher in December than it was in June. The seasonally adjusted version was only slightly higher over the six months, and both versions fell in December. If the monthly change in CPI remains at these levels for a further six months, headline inflation will recede (gradually) to close to zero by June. By year end talk may well be of the dangers of deflation, not inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.