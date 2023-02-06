No need to panic over cholera cases, says Gauteng health department
Provincial health MEC says outbreak response team has been activated to increase surveillance efforts
The Gauteng health department has urged the public not to panic as the cases of cholera in the province are under control.
Two cases of cholera were confirmed in Johannesburg last week.
MEC for health & wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the outbreak response team has been activated to increase surveillance efforts.
“The Gauteng department of health is working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases [NICD], World Health Organization [WHO] and the national department of health to closely monitor the cholera cases,” she said.
Two sisters who had travelled together from Malawi returned to Johannesburg with symptoms. The sisters had travelled on January 15 to attend a funeral and returned to SA by bus on January 30, said Gauteng health spokesperson Motaletale Modiba.
“One of the sisters was presented to a local clinic and was later admitted in hospital on January 31 2023. During the case investigation and follow-up of close contacts, the sister reported she also developed diarrhoea while travelling back from Malawi, but it resolved within a day and she did not seek medical care,” Modiba said.
To control the outbreak, the department visited households of the affected people and 18 people who came into contact with them. The department will follow up with these contacts for five days as part of the standard protocol.
Cholera is a diarrhoeal illness caused by the vibrio bacteria, which causes infection of the intestine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it can be transmitted by swallowing food or water contaminated with the cholera bacteria.
“People with severe cholera can develop severe dehydration, which can lead to kidney failure. If left untreated, severe dehydration can lead to shock, coma and death within hours,” the CDC said.
A cholera outbreak often occurs in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water, the Gauteng department said.
Nkomo-Ralehoko urges the public to practise proper hygiene and report to the nearest healthcare facility should they present mild to severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms.
“It is important that we encourage communities to practise proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom and also when preparing or eating food,” the MEC said.