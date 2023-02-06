No need to panic over cholera cases, says Gauteng health department

The Gauteng health department has urged the public not to panic as the cases of cholera in the province are under control.

Two cases of cholera were confirmed in Johannesburg last week.

MEC for health & wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the outbreak response team has been activated to increase surveillance efforts.

“The Gauteng department of health is working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases [NICD], World Health Organization [WHO] and the national department of health to closely monitor the cholera cases,” she said.

Two sisters who had travelled together from Malawi returned to Johannesburg with symptoms. The sisters had travelled on January 15 to attend a funeral and returned to SA by bus on January 30, said Gauteng health spokesperson Motaletale Modiba.

“One of the sisters was presented to a local clinic and was later admitted in hospital on January 31 2023. During the case investigation and follow-up of close contacts, the sister reported she also developed diarrhoea while travelling back from Malawi, but it resolved within a day and she did not seek medical care,” Modiba said.