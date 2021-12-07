National / Health State dithers about vaccine mandate while seeking direction from Constitutional Court The identification of the highly infectious Omicron variant in the country has led to a surge in the number of people getting vaccinated B L Premium

In a move that will stall the implementation of vaccine mandates in work and public places, the government instructed National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Tuesday to approach the Constitutional Court in the new year to get “direction”.

This means that businesses who have already moved to enforce compulsory vaccinations for those in the workplace are on their own, with some support from organised labour but no support from the government. ..