The mystery of the status of the NHI Bill

Thursday’s statement makes it clear cabinet has not given the bill the green light, but it is unclear what its concerns are

06 December 2018 - 14:02 TAMAR KAHN
Training enough nurses is crucial to the success of NHI. Picture: MARK ANDREWS
Mystery surrounded the status of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill on Thursday, after the government issued a post-cabinet statement silent on the hotly contested draft legislation.

The bill paves the way for a suite of far-reaching reforms aimed at achieving the ANC-led government’s ambition of providing universal health coverage. It proposes establishing an NHI fund that will purchase health services on behalf of patients from public- and private-sector providers, which will be free at the point of care.

A key aspect of the bill is the future role it envisages for medical schemes, which currently provide cover to about 8.9-million people.

Last week presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the bill had been due to be tabled before the cabinet on December 5. While Thursday’s statement makes it clear that the cabinet has not given the bill the green light, it is unclear what its concerns were and what action it may have subsequently demanded of either the health department or the presidency.

The statement contains a list of bills and policies that have been approved for public comment, as well as legislation approved for submission to parliament.

The presidency has established an NHI “war room” led by presidential adviser Olive Shisana. Working closely with two people selected by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, she has led the process of revising the NHI Bill, which was released for public comment in June. The submission period closed on 21 September.

Motsoaledi’s spokesperson, Popo Maja, declined to comment on the cabinet’s deliberations, or the status of the NHI Bill.

Acting cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were not immediately available for comment.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

