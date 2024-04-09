Motsoaledi to withdraw ‘ill-advised’ visa rules
The home affairs minister says he will regazette the regulations next week and change some clauses that have caused concern
09 April 2024 - 16:22
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the new work visa regulations he gazetted on March 28, saying he was “ill-advised” to gazette them the day before the deadline for public comments on the draft version.
This comes after a meeting at Nedlac last week in which questions were raised about the process and demands were made that the regulations be withdrawn...
