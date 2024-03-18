Home affairs case to oppose ZEP permits ‘defective’, civil rights groups argue
Helen Suzman Foundation and Cormsa say appeal of a court order over Zimbabwean exemption permit holders stood no chance
18 March 2024 - 20:28
Civil rights groups have filed papers at the Constitutional Court, opposing home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s last-ditch attempt to overturn a high court ruling concerning the deportation of 178,000 Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders. The groups argued “any appeal by the minister is “fatally defective”.
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in SA (Cormsa) filed papers at the apex court arguing the department of home affairs’ appeal of a 2023 court order stood no chance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.