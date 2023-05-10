Politics

Obed Bapela says recapitalising SOEs necessary to fuel economy

Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 21:28 Hajra Omarjee

The government maintains it is committed to funding SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which are prone to corruption and inefficiencies, saying that recapitalising the ailing entities is necessary to fuel SA’s stagnant economy.

Public enterprises deputy minister Obed Bapela told parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Tuesday the government is open to renew a debate on recapitalising of SOEs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.