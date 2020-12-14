Cash-strapped Prasa ‘commits to implementing salary increases’
Prasa has lost R199m since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March, and the revenue loss projected for 2020 is R757m
14 December 2020 - 18:05
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has bowed to pressure by workers, committing to increase their salaries after unions mounted legal action to force the cash-strapped rail operator to implement a multiyear wage agreement it has with the unions.
Prasa is among state-owned enterprises that have been riddled with systemic corruption linked to state capture during former president Jacob Zuma’s term as president...
