National Cash-strapped Prasa ‘commits to implementing salary increases’ Prasa has lost R199m since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March, and the revenue loss projected for 2020 is R757m BL PREMIUM

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has bowed to pressure by workers, committing to increase their salaries after unions mounted legal action to force the cash-strapped rail operator to implement a multiyear wage agreement it has with the unions.

Prasa is among state-owned enterprises that have been riddled with systemic corruption linked to state capture during former president Jacob Zuma’s term as president...