National Alcohol ban doesn’t violate EU trade agreement, says state Director-general Lionel October says there are provisions in place in EU trade deal that allow for SA's alcohol sales restrictions BL PREMIUM

The government has brushed aside claims by SA Breweries that a local ban on alcohol sales potentially infringes on the trade deal with the EU, SA’s largest trading partner and the biggest source of foreign direct investment for the country.

SA shipped about $90bn worth of goods in 2019, with the EU accounting for about a quarter of total exports. About 30% of SA’s total imports come from EU...