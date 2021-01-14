Alcohol ban doesn’t violate EU trade agreement, says state
Director-general Lionel October says there are provisions in place in EU trade deal that allow for SA's alcohol sales restrictions
14 January 2021 - 19:28
The government has brushed aside claims by SA Breweries that a local ban on alcohol sales potentially infringes on the trade deal with the EU, SA’s largest trading partner and the biggest source of foreign direct investment for the country.
SA shipped about $90bn worth of goods in 2019, with the EU accounting for about a quarter of total exports. About 30% of SA’s total imports come from EU...
