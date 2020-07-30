National COVID-19 LOCKDOWN Eased restrictions bring slight relief for tourism and hospitality sector New concession likely to be insufficient to stem crisis in a sector facing the loss of more than 400,000 jobs and R80bn in foreign receipts BL PREMIUM

In a bid to provide relief to the country’s battered tourism and hospitality industry, the government has eased some of the restrictions that hammered parts of a sector that was one of the few bright spots, growing and creating jobs, before the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to new regulations, people will now be allowed to book hotel accommodation for leisure in their own provinces, while restaurants can stay open later after the curfew imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in July was moved to start an hour later than was first announced.