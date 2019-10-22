National There is no crisis, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula after aircraft grounded Civil Aviation Authority maintains the fleet of airline companies including Comair, Mango and SAA have been rocked by corruption allegations BL PREMIUM

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and the aviation industry moved to assure the public that there was no crisis in the sector even as it remained unclear what had led to several aircraft being ground on Tuesday.

“We are not in a state of crisis,” Mbalula said at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday. “All is on track, there is no crisis,” and the airlines's schedules would return to normal before the end of the week, he said.