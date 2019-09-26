SAA pilots threaten to down tools to save broke airline
Their goal is ‘to put an end to the continual pressure on the fiscus in the form of bailouts and guarantees and, ultimately, to help put the airline on the road to recovery’
26 September 2019 - 11:12
SAA pilots say they are willing to embark on a lawful strike to save the embattled airline.
The pilots say their intention is not to add to the SAA’s problems.
