WATCH: Discovery Health on NHI

Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg talks to Business Day TV about the new legislation

20 August 2019 - 09:44 Business Day TV
Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Financial services group Discovery’s valuation has fallen partially due to concerns about the effect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill on private health care providers.

While the company supports the bill and does not believe it means the death its industry, it does warn that the restrictions it places on medical aid schemes will be counterproductive to the aims of the bill.

Business Day TV caught up with Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg to talk about the company’s take on the new legislation.

Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg talks to Business Day TV about the new legislation

Or listen to the full audio:

