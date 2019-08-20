WATCH: Discovery Health on NHI

Financial services group Discovery’s valuation has fallen partially due to concerns about the effect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill on private health care providers.

While the company supports the bill and does not believe it means the death its industry, it does warn that the restrictions it places on medical aid schemes will be counterproductive to the aims of the bill.

Business Day TV caught up with Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg to talk about the company’s take on the new legislation.