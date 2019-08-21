Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Ideology is blinding some to the merits of NHI Capitalism’s pragmatism is notorious for its lack of humility and social responsibility and therefore cannot be used to decide public policy BL PREMIUM

Ideology. Every time you think it has died, they bring it back to life. I’m saying that in my best Al Pacino voice.

Anyway, there has been a long tradition in politics, and in the political economy, of “pragmatism”, and most recently — starting about 30 years ago — of the end of ideology. An element of immediate post-Cold War “endism” was the belief that the debate around ideology had been settled.