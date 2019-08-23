Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: When it comes to healthcare, you can’t have your cake and eat it too I am painfully aware of the disparity in healthcare between those who can afford it and those who have to wait for months for treatment BL PREMIUM

The official government announcement, made on the website of the health department, describes National Health Insurance (NHI) as “a financing system that will make sure that all citizens of SA (and legal long-term residents) are provided with essential healthcare, regardless of their employment status and ability to make a direct monetary contribution to the NHI Fund”.

On the face of it, that sounds good, right? So why has there been such a tumultuous and resounding backlash from just about all quarters?