Government mulling relocating parliament to Tshwane

The government is still considering the feasibility of relocating parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane and possible sites in the administrative capital have been identified.

The debate over moving parliament has been raised many times since the first democratic election in 1994.

SA has three main capital cities — Tshwane as the administrative capital; Cape Town as the legislative capital; and Bloemfontein as the judicial capital.

Those in favour of moving parliament to Tshwane argue that huge savings can be made if the national legislature is moved as officials and cabinet ministers’ travel costs would be slashed as well as hotel costs for officials attending meetings in parliament.

Some observers contend that the cost of moving parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane would be astronomical with new buildings and parliamentary villages having to be constructed.

According to public works minister Thulas Nxesi, possible construction sites in Tshwane have been identified, but cannot be confirmed until such time as parliamentary accommodation requirements have been signed off by the secretary to the legislature.

“For this to happen, parliament must give guidance and take the decision to move the parliamentary precinct away from Cape Town and also legally pronounce Tshwane as the seat of parliament, by way of proposing a constitutional amendment on Tshwane/Pretoria as the new legislative capital of the Republic of SA,” Nxesi said in a written reply to a question from the EFF in parliament, which was published on Wednesday.

He said parliament’s decision will be informed by a comprehensive feasibility study.