National

Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MP

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says ‘Comrade Nene is amongst the few’ who are able to who own up to their error of judgment

19 October 2018 - 14:23 Qaanitah Hunter
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has resigned as an MP‚ 10 days after stepping down as minister.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said on Friday that his office had received Nene’s resignation letter. Nene’s resignation would be effective from the October 9‚ the day he resigned as minister‚ Mthembu said.

“There are very few people who are able to own up to their error of judgment. Comrade Nene is amongst the few‚” Mthembu said.

He further thanked Nene for his service to the ANC and to SA.

Nene stepped down following a public outcry and widespread rejection for a public apology for previously undisclosed meetings with the Guptas at their Saxonwold home and their business premises in Midrand from 2010 to 2014.

Nene previously said he had not had any meetings with the Guptas‚ but told the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture that he had several meetings with them when he served as deputy minister and‚ later‚ as finance minister.

Sunday Times reported that when Nene was reappointed to the cabinet in February 2018‚ he did not disclose to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he had had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous cabinet stint.

Nene submitted his resignation to Ramaphosa subsequent to the public outcry over his credibility.

“I take this opportunity to thank you for the working relationship we have had during my tenure as a member of parliament. I am also indebted to the ANC and the people of SA for having given me the opportunity to serve our country in my capacity as an elected representative‚” Nene said in his resignation letter to the ANC chief whip.

Mthembu further congratulated newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni and said he looked forward to him delivering the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday.

Cabinet ministers: why are these rogues still in office?

If Nhlanhla Nene fell on his sword in the interests of propriety, what are these cabinet ministers waiting for?
Features
1 day ago

Nhlanhla Nene remains a hero despite the company he kept

Many important people in politics and business meet but this does not make former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene one of the bad guys, writes Dino ...
Opinion
3 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Nene's resignation was astonishing. Let's hope it has set the bar higher

'Nene, to the utter astonishment of every South African, resigned. In so doing, he has become the first person in in the history of our new democracy ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

RON DERBY: Hoping for an end to the battles for the finance minister's office

The biggest faux pas has been the musical chairs in the Treasury 
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
The public needs to keep us on our toes, David ...
National / Health
2.
Court orders Transnet CEO termination be referred ...
National
3.
SCA finds adopted grand-children not eligible for ...
National
4.
Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MP
National

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: EFF’s immoral political blackmailing of Nene must be condemned
Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Zondo commission lays bare civil war within ANC
Opinion / Columnists

THULI MADONSELA: A nation betrayed
Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.