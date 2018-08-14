National

BREAKING NEWS: Silas Ramaite appointed acting NDPP

Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Ramaite, the NPA's deputy national director for administration and the office for witness protection, well in his new role

14 August 2018 - 16:03
Silas Ramaite at NPA committee meeting in Cape Town, October 2014. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/ TREVOR SAMSON
Silas Ramaite at NPA committee meeting in Cape Town, October 2014. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/ TREVOR SAMSON

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Silas Ramaite as acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) following a judgment by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that Shaun Abrahams's appointment was constitutionally invalid.

The presidency said in a statement that the president was committed to appointing a permanent NDPP well within the 90 days given by the Constitutional Court for such an appointment to be made. On Monday, the Constitutional Court ordered Ramaphosa to make the appointment.

Ramaite is the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) deputy national director responsible for administration and the office for witness protection. He has served as deputy director of the authority for 15 years.

He holds the degrees BProc (University of Fort Hare), LLB, LLM specialising in criminal law, constitutional law, administrative law and public international law, and LLD specialising in constitutional law (Unisa). He was admitted as an advocate of the supreme court in 1988 and was granted the status of senior counsel in 2001.

Ramaphosa wished Ramaite well in his new role and expressed his belief that this week’s court judgment had set the NPA on a path that would restore the integrity of the authority and build the nation’s confidence in the criminal justice system.

The coverage so far:

EXCLUSIVE: There are three people vying for NDPP role

Cyril Ramaphosa has 90 days to appoint a new prosecuting authority head, and it is yet to be seen if an acting or a permanent boss is appointed
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: New boss for NPA offers hope

This is a key test for Cyril Ramaphosa because there are so many within his own party who have been entangled in the state capture and corruption ...
12 hours ago

Shaun Abrahams’s appointment was invalid, Constitutional Court rules

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says the way former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana left office was inconsistent with the constitution, and was thus invalid
1 day ago

Judgment against Shaun Abrahams vindicates NPA’s independence, says Mxolisi Nxasana

The Constitutional Court says President Cyril Ramaphosa has 90 days to appoint a new chief prosecutor who is neither Abrahams nor former NDPP Nxasana
1 day ago

