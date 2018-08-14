BREAKING NEWS: Silas Ramaite appointed acting NDPP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Silas Ramaite as acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) following a judgment by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that Shaun Abrahams's appointment was constitutionally invalid.

The presidency said in a statement that the president was committed to appointing a permanent NDPP well within the 90 days given by the Constitutional Court for such an appointment to be made. On Monday, the Constitutional Court ordered Ramaphosa to make the appointment.

Ramaite is the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) deputy national director responsible for administration and the office for witness protection. He has served as deputy director of the authority for 15 years.

He holds the degrees BProc (University of Fort Hare), LLB, LLM specialising in criminal law, constitutional law, administrative law and public international law, and LLD specialising in constitutional law (Unisa). He was admitted as an advocate of the supreme court in 1988 and was granted the status of senior counsel in 2001.

Ramaphosa wished Ramaite well in his new role and expressed his belief that this week’s court judgment had set the NPA on a path that would restore the integrity of the authority and build the nation’s confidence in the criminal justice system.

