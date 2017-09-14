While Moyane’s denial is technically correct‚ as he did not give police any names but rather asked for an investigation as he believed some crime was committed‚ the docket was later used in political battles‚ bringing into question why Moyane has not publicly clarified his exact intentions in opening the Brooklyn case.

Symington has approached the courts for an urgent interdict to halt disciplinary proceedings against him‚ after an investigation by a law firm into a "hostage drama" in a SARS boardroom when Symington was held against his will by members of the Hawks and a bodyguard of Moyane’s‚ Thabo Titi.

The events have led to explosive allegations in court papers.

In a confirmatory affidavit attached to SARS’s answering affidavit in the application‚ commissioner Moyane states: "I did not lodge any criminal complaint against Mr Gordhan as alleged by the applicant."

In Symington’s replying affidavit also filed on Tuesday‚ he states the following: "I allege in my founding affidavit that Moyane‚ in his capacity as commissioner‚ laid a criminal complaint against inter alia Gordhan et al during 2015."

Symington then cites a news conference by then police minister Nathi Nhleko where Nhleko confirmed that the complainant in the fraud case against Gordhan was commissioner Moyane‚ as well as a statement issued by the NPA confirming the same.

The commissioner opened CAS 427/5/2015 at Brooklyn Police Station — the same CAS used to charge Gordhan‚ the same case number also being used in the broader investigation into the so-called rogue unit.