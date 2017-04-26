National

Rain brings some respite to drought-ravaged Cape Town

26 April 2017 - 15:18 Staff Reporter
Picture: ISTOCK

There was finally some respite from the heat and drought as Cape Town got its first rain in weeks on Wednesday.

The city experienced a few hours of intermittent and heavy rain‚ accompanied by thunder and lightning‚ after months of drought.

The downpour was rapid and unexpected and caused flooding in some suburbs.

In Blaauwberg, a palm tree was struck by lightning and went up in flames.

The city’s disaster risk management centre said there were no reports of major flooding or damage caused by the downpour‚ but they were on alert.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Powell said the department had a flooding and storms task team that was on standby and ready to be activated at any moment.

"The team is made of various departments, including roads and stormwater‚ informal settlements and parks and forests‚ and they are equipped to deal with any incidents relating to floods."

Dam levels in the City of Cape Town stood at 23% this week‚ which equated to only 86 days of water.

TMG Digital

