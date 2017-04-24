Ntlemeza on wrong side of law after absconding with state property
Police minister says the former Hawks boss is in possession of state property and ‘roaming the streets of Pretoria’ in the Hawks vehicle
Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza could face arrest if he does not return state property he is illegally in possession of, according to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday.
He said he had ordered that a warrant of arrest for Ntlemeza be issued if he did not return a vehicle and cellphone.
The controversial former boss of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), who launched an onslaught on senior ANC leaders including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, was removed from his post after the High Court in Pretoria ruled his appointment was invalid. Ntlemeza continued to stare down the minister and refused to vacate his office. He arrived at work on Monday.
Mbalula told journalists at the DPCI office in Pretoria that Ntlemeza arrived at a management meeting and demanded that he be issued with a state vehicle.
"[Ntlemeza] is roaming around the streets of Pretoria, or wherever he is, and he has a cellphone [belonging] to government and the state in his possession," he said. "I have communicated with ... General [Khomotso] Phahlane [the acting national police commissioner] that all of that must be found and brought back to the state and all shall be in order," Mbalula said.
"Shall anybody enter these premises in whatever guise it is illegal and that person must be arrested with immediate effect."
The police minister has insisted that Phahlane take action against Ntlemeza.
Mbalula said he had no power to issue a warrant of arrest himself, but that that was the duty of the South African Police Service.
He said he was not at war with Ntlemeza, but was simply enforcing a court order.
"Where the law is being disregarded, it can only be a banana republic and our constitutional democracy and our
law enforcement is being challenged," he said.
"I have explained in no uncertain terms to General Phahlane — whether they are friends or not friends — the law must be enforced.
"He’s got no right to enter and instruct anybody to take orders from him in as far as the Hawks are concerned," Mbalula said.
Phahlane’s spokeswoman Col Athlenda Mathe would not comment on whether the warrant of arrest had been issued, but referred all questions to the police ministry.
Last week, Ntlemeza’s lawyer Comfort Ngidi said the former Hawks boss would be approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal directly in a bid to appeal against the decision of the High Court in Pretoria.
Ngidi could not be reached for comment on Monday
Mbalula has since appointed Ntlemeza’s deputy, Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata, as acting head of the Hawks.
This was after the court dismissed Ntlemeza’s application for leave to appeal against its earlier ruling that his appointment be reviewed.
Mbalula said the court order against Ntlemeza had stated that even if he was contesting the decision, the order still stood.
Please login or register to comment.