Ntlemeza on wrong side of law after absconding with state property

Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza could face arrest if he does not return state property he is illegally in possession of, according to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday.

He said he had ordered that a warrant of arrest for Ntlemeza be issued if he did not return a vehicle and cellphone.

The controversial former boss of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), who launched an onslaught on senior ANC leaders including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, was removed from his post after the High Court in Pretoria ruled his appointment was invalid. Ntlemeza continued to stare down the minister and refused to vacate his office. He arrived at work on Monday.

Mbalula told journalists at the DPCI office in Pretoria that Ntlemeza arrived at a management meeting and demanded that he be issued with a state vehicle.

"[Ntlemeza] is roaming around the streets of Pretoria, or wherever he is, and he has a cellphone [belonging] to government and the state in his possession," he said. "I have communicated with ... General [Khomotso] Phahlane [the acting national police commissioner] that all of that must be found and brought back to the state and all shall be in order," Mbalula said.