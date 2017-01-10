National

High number of fatalities on SA’s roads needs to be urgently addressed

10 January 2017 - 16:11 PM Jan Bornman
Picture: ISTOCK
Reckless speedsters‚ drunken drivers and pedestrians crossing busy roads are just some of the reasons for the carnage on SA’s roads over the festive season‚ with 1,714 fatalities recorded between December 1 2016 and January 9 2017.

Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters said on Wednesday that driver and passenger attitudes were to blame for the high number of fatalities on the roads‚ as well as there being two, back-to-back long weekends and a lot of rainy days.

"The challenge we are facing is that people just don’t want to change their attitudes on the roads‚" she said. "Stop trying to impress your friends … The culture of the driver alerting the passenger that their seatbelt is not on is not there. Our boys grow up without role models because our men are in the wrong place; either in graves or in prison." Peters also said South Africans need to treat drinking and driving as a "menace‚ as a sickness" in society.

The minister said earlier that there were various measures in place to address the high number of fatalities. More than 400,000 fines were issued for offences ranging from speeding‚ drunken driving‚ reckless and negligent driving‚ to vehicles not being roadworthy and licensing documents being outdated or falsified. Peters said the implementation of the points demerit system would be a further incentive for drivers to obey the rules of the road.

The minister said the department would ask the department of justice for drunk-driving offences to be changed from a schedule three offence to schedule five‚ which would, hopefully‚ change driver behaviour in the long run.

The Automobile Association (AA) said the high number of cars stopped and fines issued over the festive season should be standard procedure and not limited to special times of the year. The association described the fatality figures as horrific: "They are indicative of a lack of mutual respect among motorists for their own‚ and other drivers’ lives."

"While this situation needs to change‚ and change quickly‚ it is also incumbent on the authorities to not only talk about saving lives‚ but to put in place proper‚ implementable strategies to deal with this‚" the AA said.

