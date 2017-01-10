Dipuo Peters questions how drivers get licences, after road deaths rise

Festive season fatalities on SA’s roads increased 5% in 2016-17 from a year ago, with the number of people killed in Limpopo increasing by almost a third, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Tuesday.

There were 1,714 people killed in motor accidents during the period, with the number of road deaths increasing in four provinces, Peters said in Midrand on Tuesday.

Road deaths in Limpopo increased 31% year on year, KwaZulu-Natal was up 18% and Free State 17%, Peters said.

The largest fall in fatalities was registered by the Eastern Cape, down 20%, Peters said.

Light motor vehicles contributed to 49%, followed by light delivery vehicles at 18% and minibus taxis at 10%.

"Necessary actions will be taken to turn the situation around," Peters said.

These could include harsher sentences for negligent driving.

The majority of fatal crashes were caused by single motor vehicles overturning or head-on collisions, pointing to "the incompetence of our drivers to handle their motor vehicles".

Peters said there appeared to have been an "influx" into SA’s road network of drivers who were not competent or qualified.

"I have instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to undertake an audit of how driving licences as well as road worthiness certificates are processed and issued in our testing stations," she said.

Throughout the year pedestrians generally make up just under 40% of road deaths but this fell to 34% during the festive season, when the majority of deaths were drivers or passengers of vehicles.

Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosini Msibi said on Tuesday the province with the highest proportion of fatalities remained Gauteng, at 38%, followed by Western Cape at 16%.

An additional 4% or 506,387 licensed drivers entered SA’s road network in 2016.

This did not correspond with the number of arrests or fines, pointing to a possible need for additional resources for law enforcement agencies, Msibi said.