Musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been released on parole.

He and Themba Tshabalala were each sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012 for crashing their cars into a group of schoolboys, killing four of them and seriously injuring two others, in 2010.

It was reported in December that the disgraced musician‚ who has served half of the jail term, would be eligible for parole early this year.

Correctional services reportedly said on Thursday that Maarohanye and Tshabalala would serve the rest of their sentences under correctional supervision.

In December‚ the Department of Correctional Services investigated claims that Maarohanye assaulted his girlfriend while on a weekend visit home.

According to Sunday World‚ Vanessa Mgcina opened an assault case against him‚ alleging he "strangled" her with "both hands" during an altercation at his house in Naturena‚ Johannesburg, on December 2.

The case was later withdrawn.

TMG Digital