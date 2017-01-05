National

Musician 'Jub Jub' released on parole

He and Themba Tshabalala, also paroled, have served half of their eight year jail terms for a 2010 crash in which four schoolboys died

05 January 2017 - 13:14 PM Staff Writer
Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye and Themba Tshabalala (partly obscured). Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye and Themba Tshabalala (partly obscured). Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been released on parole.

He and Themba Tshabalala were each sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012 for crashing their cars into a group of schoolboys, killing four of them and seriously injuring two others, in 2010.

It was reported in December that the disgraced musician‚ who has served half of the jail term, would be eligible for parole early this year.

Correctional services reportedly said on Thursday that Maarohanye and Tshabalala would serve the rest of their sentences under correctional supervision.

In December‚ the Department of Correctional Services investigated claims that Maarohanye assaulted his girlfriend while on a weekend visit home.

According to Sunday World‚ Vanessa Mgcina opened an assault case against him‚ alleging he "strangled" her with "both hands" during an altercation at his house in Naturena‚ Johannesburg, on December 2.

The case was later withdrawn.

TMG Digital

