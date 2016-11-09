Former public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela "deliberately leaked" the audio recording of her interview with President Jacob Zuma‚ ANN7 reported on Wednesday morning.

The Gupta-owned TV station quoted her saying that "as a public protector‚ I made a decision that my interview with the president must be made public".

She had done this not to show "evidence of state capture" but "as evidence that I gave the president a chance to answer me".

Madonsela reminded her interviewer that Zuma had applied to interdict her report‚ saying he had not been given a chance to respond to her questions. Zuma later withdrew his bid to halt the release of her findings.