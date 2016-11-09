National

Thuli Madonsela 'leaked' recording of Zuma interview

09 November 2016 - 08:08 Staff Writer
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Former public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela "deliberately leaked" the audio recording of her interview with President Jacob Zuma‚ ANN7 reported on Wednesday morning.

The Gupta-owned TV station quoted her saying that "as a public protector‚ I made a decision that my interview with the president must be made public".

She had done this not to show "evidence of state capture" but "as evidence that I gave the president a chance to answer me".

Madonsela reminded her interviewer that Zuma had applied to interdict her report‚ saying he had not been given a chance to respond to her questions. Zuma later withdrew his bid to halt the release of her findings.

On Monday‚ Zuma lodged a complaint with the public protector regarding the leaking of the audio recording of his interview with Madonsela‚ which was made during her investigation into allegations of state capture.

"The Presidency has sought clarity from the Office of the Public Protector on the policy of the institution regarding the release of audio recordings of interviews conducted during the course of investigations‚" spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said.

The audio recording was leaked to broadcaster eNCA.

A transcript of the four-hour interview was made public by the office of the public protector last Wednesday‚ eNCA reported at the time.

The broadcaster then uploaded the audio recordings of the interview.

ANN7 on Wednesday quoted the ANC Youth League’s Mlondi Mkhize as saying there was "no justification" for the leak‚ and urging Zuma to take legal action against Madonsela.

TMG Digital/BusinessLIVE

 

