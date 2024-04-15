MARKET WRAP: Barloworld outperforms weaker JSE
Company has entered into discussions which ‘may have a material effect on the share price’
15 April 2024 - 18:45
Metals pushed the JSE lower on Monday, while the rand extended the previous session’s losses as investors watched developments between Israel and Iran.
Barloworld bucked the trend on the JSE — with its share price rising the most since September 2021, after the company said (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-04-15-barloworld-enters-into-discussions/) it had entered into discussions, which, if concluded successfully, may have a material effect on the share price...
